HEALWELL AI Seals $20M for Growth and AI Healthcare

May 22, 2024 — 10:40 am EDT

MCI Onehealth Technologies, Inc. Class A (TSE:AIDX) has released an update.

HEALWELL AI INC., a healthcare technology company, has successfully completed an upsized bought deal private placement offering, raising $20 million through the issuance of 14,815,000 units at $1.35 each. This funding boost is set to further the company’s growth initiatives for 2024, focusing on its mission to enhance healthcare by early disease detection using AI. The company plans to allocate the net proceeds for its growth strategies and general corporate purposes.

