Healthy Global Loan Issuance Volumes to Drive Moody's Q4 Earnings

Moody's MCO is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on Feb. 18, before the opening bell. The company’s Corporate Finance line, the largest revenue contributor at the Moody's Investors Service (“MIS”) division, is expected to have witnessed decent revenue growth.



In the fourth quarter, global bond issuance activity was healthy despite seasonally slow volumes in December. During the quarter, corporate debt spreads witnessed slight fluctuations, while remaining near multi-year lows. This supported issuance volume, though the government shutdown is likely to have hampered some of the issuances.



Among the two sub-categories within non-financial corporate bonds, investment-grade loans experienced a significant year-over-year increase in volumes, while high-yield issuance volumes remained healthy. On the other hand, leveraged loan issuance was subdued compared with record levels in the year-ago period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the Corporate Finance line of $467.4 million indicates a 22.7% rise from the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for revenues from the Financial Institutions business line of $173.4 million suggests a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Public, Project and Infrastructure Finance business revenues of $139.1 million implies 20.1% growth.



Coming to structured finance, quarterly issuance volumes for collateral debt obligations, commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities were impressive. Hence, Structured Finance revenues are likely to have risen. The consensus estimate for the same stands at $149.8 million, suggesting an 8.5% increase.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the MIS division revenues for the to-be-reported quarter of $993.9 implies an 15.8% year-over-year rise.

Other Key Factors to Influence MCO’s Q4 Earnings

Moody's Analytics (“MA”) Division: With the demand for analytics steadily rising, revenues from all units at the MA division are expected to have increased in the fourth quarter. The company’s efforts to strengthen the division’s profitability through inorganic growth strategies are anticipated to have offered some support. Thus, the division’s overall revenues are likely to have risen in the to-be-reported quarter.



The consensus estimate for the MA division’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $945 million, indicating 9.1% growth from the prior-year quarter.



Expenses: Given Moody’s inorganic growth efforts, costs related to acquisitions and restructuring are expected to have increased in the to-be-reported quarter, resulting in an increase in total expenses.

Earnings Whispers for Moody’s

According to our proven model, the chances of MCO beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings this time are high. This is because it has the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Moody’s is +0.83%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q4 Earnings & Sales Expectations for MCO

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.46, which has remained unchanged over the past seven days. The figure indicates a 32.1% jump from the year-ago reported number.



Moody's Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Moody's Corporation price-eps-surprise | Moody's Corporation Quote

The consensus estimate for sales of $1.88 billion suggests a 12.2% rise.

MCO’s 2025 Outlook

Moody’s expects adjusted earnings of $14.50-$14.75 per share. On a GAAP basis, earnings are projected to be $13.15-$13.40 per share.



Moody’s projects revenues to increase in the high-single-digit percent range. MIS and MA segment revenues are also expected to increase in the high-single-digit range.

Performance of MCO’s Peers

S&P Global Inc. SPGI reported mixed fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, whereas revenues beat the same.



SPGI’s adjusted earnings per share of $4.30 missed the consensus mark by 0.5% and rose 14.1% year over year. Revenues of $3.92 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.5% and grew 9% year over year.



Accenture plc ACN reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2026 results.



ACN’s earnings were $3.94 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. The metric increased 9.8% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $18.7 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1% and rose 6% on a year-over-year basis.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Moody's Corporation (MCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.