Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. Reports Record Q1 Sales of $20.3 Million, Up 27% Year-Over-Year

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. reports record Q1 2025 sales of $20.3 million, a 27% increase, with positive adjusted EBITDA.

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. reported record financial results for the first quarter of 2025, achieving net sales of $20.3 million, a 27% increase compared to the same quarter in 2024, along with a gross profit of $7.9 million, marking a 30% growth year-over-year. The company's Adjusted EBITDA improved to a positive $0.02 million, showing a significant turnaround from the previous year's loss. Despite a net loss of approximately $0.7 million, unchanged from the prior year, CEO Jeffrey Holman attributed the growth to successful acquisitions, increased store sales, and enhanced operational efficiencies. He projected continued strong performance aligned with their expansion strategy aimed at maximizing shareholder value.

Potential Positives

First quarter sales reached a record $20.3 million, demonstrating a 27% increase compared to the previous year, indicating strong growth and market demand.

Gross profit for the first quarter increased to $7.9 million, a 30% year-over-year rise, reflecting improved efficiency and cost management.

Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly to a positive $0.02 million, showcasing a turnaround compared to the previous year's loss, which signals better operational performance.

The CEO emphasized ongoing expansion strategies and synergies across brands, indicating a forward-looking approach that aims for sustained growth and profitability.

Potential Negatives

Despite record sales and gross profit, the company reported a net loss of approximately $0.7 million, unchanged from the prior year, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

Operating expenses increased by approximately $1.6 million compared to the same period last year, contributing to the continued net loss.

The company's total liabilities slightly increased, while stockholders' equity decreased, which could raise concerns about financial stability and shareholder value.

FAQ

What were Healthy Choice Wellness Corp.'s first-quarter sales in 2025?

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. reported record sales of $20.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, a 27% increase over 2024.

How much did the company's gross profit increase in Q1 2025?

The gross profit for Q1 2025 increased by approximately $1.8 million, reaching a total of $7.9 million, up 30% year-over-year.

What is Healthy Choice's Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025?

Healthy Choice reported a positive Adjusted EBITDA of $0.02 million in Q1 2025, an improvement of over $250,000 from the previous year.

What drove the sales growth for Healthy Choice in Q1?

The sales growth was mainly driven by successful acquisitions, same store sales increases, and co-op vendor program growth across all stores.

What is Healthy Choice Wellness Corp.'s main business focus?

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. focuses on providing healthier daily nutritional choices through its subsidiaries, which include grocery and health food stores.

First Quarter Record Sales of $20.3 Million, Up 27%, over Q1 2024













-First Quarter Record Gross Profit of $7.9 Million, Up 30%, over Q1 2024















- First Quarter Positive Adjusted EBITDA











HOLLYWOOD, FL, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (NYSE-AM: HCWC)



today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Results Highlights:









Net sales from operations for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, amounted to a record $20.3 million, compared to $15.9 million, an approximate $4.4 million and 27% increase versus the same period in 2024.



Gross Profit from operations increased by approximately $1.8 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, amounting to a record $7.9 million, compared to $6.1 million for the same period in 2024, a 30% year-over-year increase.



Net Loss for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, amounted to approximately $0.7 million, unchanged from prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA amounted to a positive $0.02 million versus a $0.2 million loss when compared to the same period last year, an improvement of over $250,000 or 109% when compared to the same period last year.







Jeffrey Holman, Chief Executive Officer of HCWC, expressed his enthusiasm about the company's outstanding performance in the first quarter. "Our revenue has reached $20.3 million, setting a new record for the first quarter. This impressive growth has been largely fueled by the completion of the successful acquisitions throughout the past couple of years and has been complemented by same store sales increases as well as ongoing growth of our co-op vendor programs throughout all 19 stores . Additionally, our gross profit has soared to nearly $8 million, thanks in part to improvement in buying efficiencies, resulting in lower shrinkage and spoilage."





Mr. Holman emphasized the company's forward-looking strategy, stating, "We are steadfast in our commitment to our expansion strategy and are optimistic about achieving another year of robust growth. Our focus remains on leveraging synergies across our brands to drive continued bottom-line profitability. These efforts are central to our mission of delivering sustained value to our shareholders."









Results of Operations









The following table sets forth our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024.











HEALTHY CHOICE WELLNESS CORP.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(UNAUDITED)





















































































Three Months Ended March 31,

































2025

























2024





















SALES, NET











$





20,259,606













$





15,894,358























































COST OF SALES















12,407,696

















9,839,981















GROSS PROFIT

























7,851,910

































6,054,377

































































































TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES















8,261,585

















6,656,123























































LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

























(409,675









)

























(601,746









)

























































TOTAL OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, NET















(302,735





)













(99,717





)











NET LOSS

















$









(712,410









)

















$









(701,463









)

























































See non-GAAP financial measure discussion

































































Three Months Ended March 31,





































2025

































2024





















ADJUSTED EBITDA











































Loss from operations









$





(409,675





)









$





(601,746





)









Depreciation and amortization













429,990

















363,141















ADJUSTED EBITDA











$





20,315













$





(238,605





)















Consolidated Balance Sheets:







The following table sets forth our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.











HEALTHY CHOICE WELLNESS CORP.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













































March 31, 2025





(Unaudited)

































December 31, 2024





























































































ASSETS













































CURRENT ASSETS











































Cash and cash equivalents









$





1,792,418













$





2,056,472













Other current assets













9,124,438

















7,650,485















TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS















10,916,856

















9,706,957























































OTHER ASSETS















23,168,353

















24,405,560























































TOTAL ASSETS











$





34,085,209













$





34,112,517























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





















































































CURRENT LIABILITIES















13,352,471

















11,940,313















OTHER LIABILITIES















18,607,647

















19,792,203















TOTAL LIABILITIES















31,960,118

















31,732,516



























































TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY















2,125,091

















2,380,001























































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY











$





34,085,209













$





34,112,517



















Non-GAAP – Financial Measure







The following discussion and analysis contains a non-GAAP financial measure. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered as alternative to, net income, operating income, and cash flow from operating activities, liquidity or any other financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future financial results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.





Management believes stockholders benefit from referring to the Adjusted EBITDA in planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure in evaluating its financial and operational decision making and as a means of evaluating period to period comparison.





We define Adjusted EBITDA as loss from operations adjusted for non-cash charges from depreciation and amortization and stock compensation. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of our operating performance because it allows management, investor and analysts to evaluate and assess our core operating results from period to period after removing the impact of significant non-cash charges that effect comparability between reporting periods. Our management recognizes that Adjusted EBITDA has inherent limitations because of the excluded items.





We have included a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measure to loss from operations as calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe that providing the non-GAAP financial measure, together with reconciliation to GAAP, helps investors make comparisons between the Company and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measures and the corresponding GAAP measure provided by each company under applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The table above presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to loss from operations, a GAAP financial measure:







About Healthy Choice Wellness Corp.







Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives.





Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company operates:





















Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items (





www.Adasmarket.com





).









































Paradise Health & Nutrition’s three stores that likewise offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins, and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items (



www.ParadiseHealthDirect.com



).









































Mother Earth’s Storehouse, an organic and health food and vitamin store in New York’s Hudson Valley, which has been in existence for over 40 years (





www.MotherEarthStorehouse.com





).









































Greens Natural Foods’ eight stores in New York and New Jersey, offering a selection of 100% organic produce and all-natural, non-GMO groceries and bulk foods; a wide selection of local products; an organic juice and smoothie bar; a fresh foods department, which offers fresh and healthy “grab & go” foods; a full selection of vitamins & supplements; as well as health and beauty products. (





www.Greensnaturalfoods.com





).









































Ellwood Thompson’s, an organic and natural health food and vitamin store located in Richmond, Virginia (





www.ellwoodthompsons.com





).

















GreenAcres Market, an organic and natural health food and vitamin chain with five store locations in Kansas and Oklahoma. GreenAcres Market is a chain of premier natural foods stores, offering organic and all natural products and vitamins from both top national brands as well as locally sourced specialty brand (





www.greenacres.com





).













Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy U Wholesale, the Company sells vitamins and supplements, as well as health, beauty and personal care products on its website (



www.TheVitaminStore.com



).







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or otherwise. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, projections or estimates of revenue, income, or loss, exit costs, cash flow needs and capital expenditures, statements regarding future operations, expansion or restructuring plans, including our recent exit from, and winding down of our wholesale distribution operations. In addition, when used in this release, the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” and “plans” and variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements.





Factors that may affect our future results of operations and financial condition include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in demand for our products, the introduction of new products, our ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of our liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the SEC.







Contact Information







Healthy Choice Wellness Corp.





3800 North 28th Way, Hollywood, FL 33020





305-600-5004





Email:



ir@hcwc.com





