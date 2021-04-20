HealthStream's (NASDAQ:HSTM) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on HealthStream is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = US$18m ÷ (US$500m - US$119m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, HealthStream has an ROCE of 4.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare Services industry average of 7.3%.

NasdaqGS:HSTM Return on Capital Employed April 20th 2021

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of HealthStream's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 4.6% and the business has deployed 31% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

What We Can Learn From HealthStream's ROCE

Long story short, while HealthStream has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 0.6% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

