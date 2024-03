(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM), a healthcare technology platform, announced a hike in its quarterly dividend by 12 percent, to $0.028 per share from $0.025 per share.

The company also stated that the first-quarter dividend will be paid on March 22.

Currently, HealthStream's stock is rising 1.52 percent, to $27.45 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.