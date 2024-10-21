HealthStream Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

An update from HealthStream ( (HSTM) ) is now available.

HealthStream reported strong financial results for Q3 2024, with a 3.9% increase in revenue to $73.1 million and a significant 48% rise in net income to $5.7 million compared to the same period in 2023. The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.028 per share. These results underscore HealthStream’s successful platform strategy, driving competitive advantages and long-term value for stakeholders.

