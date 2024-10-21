News & Insights

Stocks

HealthStream Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 21, 2024 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An update from HealthStream ( (HSTM) ) is now available.

HealthStream reported strong financial results for Q3 2024, with a 3.9% increase in revenue to $73.1 million and a significant 48% rise in net income to $5.7 million compared to the same period in 2023. The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.028 per share. These results underscore HealthStream’s successful platform strategy, driving competitive advantages and long-term value for stakeholders.

Find detailed analytics on HSTM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HSTM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.