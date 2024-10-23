HealthStream price target raised to $34 from $32 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on HealthStream (HSTM) to $34 from $32 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says positiveearnings callcommentary more than offset the light Q3 and fiscal 2024 revenues. It continues to view HealthStream as a “relative safe haven within provider-facing health tech.”

