HealthStream price target raised to $29 from $28 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on HealthStream (HSTM) to $29 from $28 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they posted another steady quarter and noted the the sales pipeline is strong across core product areas in CredentialStream, ShiftWizard, and API related products. Adoption of APIs and the Developer Portal has continued to gain traction, with the number of organizations and third-party developers accessing the portal roughly doubling in the last twelve months.

