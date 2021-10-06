HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for HealthStream, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = US$16m ÷ (US$496m - US$106m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, HealthStream has an ROCE of 4.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare Services industry average of 6.7%.

In the above chart we have measured HealthStream's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering HealthStream here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at HealthStream. The company has employed 32% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 4.1%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From HealthStream's ROCE

Long story short, while HealthStream has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 11% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

