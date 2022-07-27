HealthStream, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

It's been a good week for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 8.0% to US$24.62. Revenues were US$66m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.10, an impressive 117% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:HSTM Earnings and Revenue Growth July 27th 2022

Following the latest results, HealthStream's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$270.1m in 2022. This would be a reasonable 4.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 23% to US$0.29. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$270.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.28 in 2022. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The average the analysts price target fell 7.7% to US$30.00, suggesting thatthe analysts have other concerns, and the improved earnings per share outlook was not enough to allay them. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic HealthStream analyst has a price target of US$36.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$22.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting HealthStream's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 8.4% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.6% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 16% annually. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, HealthStream is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards HealthStream following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that HealthStream's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of HealthStream's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on HealthStream. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple HealthStream analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the HealthStream Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

