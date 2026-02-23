HealthStream, Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.53 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $4.88 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HealthStream, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.35 million or $0.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $79.70 million from $74.23 million last year.

HealthStream, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.53 Mln. vs. $4.88 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $79.70 Mln vs. $74.23 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.