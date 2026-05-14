HealthStream (HSTM) Price Target Increased by 52.38% to 32.64

The average one-year price target for HealthStream (NasdaqGS:HSTM) has been revised to $32.64 / share. This is an increase of 52.38% from the prior estimate of $21.42 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.60% from the latest reported closing price of $22.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in HealthStream. This is an decrease of 197 owner(s) or 49.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSTM is 0.02%, an increase of 67.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.76% to 23,073K shares. The put/call ratio of HSTM is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,277K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares , representing an increase of 30.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSTM by 45.72% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,048K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 922K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 758K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSTM by 22.23% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 475K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 647K shares , representing a decrease of 36.12%.

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