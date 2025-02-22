HEALTHSTREAM Earnings Preview: Recent $HSTM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HEALTHSTREAM ($HSTM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $75,011,310 and earnings of $0.14 per share.

HEALTHSTREAM Insider Trading Activity

HEALTHSTREAM insiders have traded $HSTM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TATE DEBORAH TAYLOR sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $39,937

SCOTT FENSTERMACHER (Senior Vice President) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $28,990

HEALTHSTREAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of HEALTHSTREAM stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HEALTHSTREAM Government Contracts

We have seen $455,193 of award payments to $HSTM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

