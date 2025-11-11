HealthStream Approves New Share Repurchase Program Of $10 Mln

(RTTNews) - HealthStream (HSTM), a healthcare technology platform company, Tuesday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program of $10 million.

The share repurchase program will terminate on the earlier of February 26, 2026 or when the maximum dollar amount has been expended.

HealthStream provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States.

