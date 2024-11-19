Healthpeak Properties' Strong Performance Leads to '24 Guidance Raise

Healthpeak Properties DOC recently announced that it has increased its 2024 guidance due to the strong performance of its high-quality lab, outpatient medical (OM) and continuity care retirement community (CCRC) portfolio.

Healthpeak now expects funds from operations (FFO) as adjusted per share in the range of $1.80-$1.82, up from the $1.79-$1.81 range guided earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $1.80 per share. DOC expects total merger-combined same-store cash (adjusted) net operating income (NOI) growth of 4.0%-5.0% compared with the prior expectation of 3.5%-4.5%.

Healthpeak Properties Witnesses Strong Demand

Since the beginning of 2024 through Nov. 18, 2024, Healthpeak has executed around 1.7 million square feet of leases in its lab portfolio. During the same period, DOC has executed 5.3 million square feet of leases in its outpatient medical portfolio.

The increasing life expectancy of the U.S. population and biopharma drug development growth opportunities have promoted the lab real estate market fundamentals. Healthpeak’s focus on the lab segment is a strategic fit, and it expects the majority of its future growth to be driven by such assets. An increasing healthcare expenditure resulting from a rise in senior citizens’ population in the years ahead provides a strong upside potential for Healthpeak’s CCRC portfolio.

Healthpeak has recycled capital through dispositions of non-core assets to acquire and fund the development of lab and outpatient medical assets in high barrier-to-entry markets. As per the November presentation, DOC has sold off 72 non-core assets for $876 million, fortifying its leading OM portfolio with retained assets enjoying enhanced occupancy of 96%.

An under-levered balance sheet provides room for easy availability of debt to fund accretive investments. Healthpeak has been taking steps to bolster its near-term liquidity. As of Nov. 18, 2024, the company had a total liquidity of around $3 billion and a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDAre of 5.1X, with a weighted average debt maturity of 4.4 years and a weighted average interest rate of 3.7%.

Analysts also seem positive about this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 FFO per share being raised marginally northward to $1.80 over the past month. Shares of DOC have risen 5.4% year to date compared with the industry’s upside of 2.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties CUZ and Welltower WELL, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cousins Properties’ 2024 FFO per share stands at $2.68, which indicates an increase of 2.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Welltower’s 2024 FFO per share is pegged at $4.26, which suggests year-over-year growth of 17.0%.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Welltower Inc. (WELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.