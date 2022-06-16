Healthpeak Properties Stock Lost 16% In One Week, What To Expect?

Healthpeak Properties’ stock (NYSE: PEAK) has lost 16% in the last week, underperforming the S&P 500 (down 9%). Further, the same trend was observed over the last ten days (-20% vs -9.7%) and one month period (-19% vs -4.4%). Notably, the recent stock market correction was because of record-high inflation figures (the consumer price index increased 8.6% y-o-y in May), aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed, and geopolitical tensions.

The company is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), that deals in healthcare real estate across the United States. It posted total revenues of $498.4 million in the first quarter – up 9% y-o-y, primarily driven by growth in rental and related revenues. Further, the occupancy percentage improved in Q1. That said, the adjusted net income decreased 51% y-o-y to $69.7 million, mainly due to lower income from discontinued operations.

Now, is Healthpeak Properties stock set to drop further, or could we expect some recovery? We believe that there is a more than 90% chance of a rise in Healthpeak Properties stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine-learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on Healthpeak Properties Stock Chance of Rise.

Twenty-One Day: PEAK -19%, vs. S&P500 -4.4%; Underperformed market

(1% likelihood event; 91% probability of rise over next 21 days)

Healthpeak Properties stock lost 19% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) decrease of 4.4%

over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) decrease of 4.4% A change of -19% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 1% likelihood event, which has occurred 33 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

Of these 33 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 30 occasions

This points to a 91% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

Ten Day: PEAK -20%, vs. S&P500 -9.7%; Underperformed market

(less than 1% likelihood event; 83% probability of rise over next 10 days)

Healthpeak Properties stock decreased 20% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to a broader market (S&P500) decline of 9.7%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to a broader market (S&P500) decline of 9.7% A change of -20% or more over ten trading days is a less than 1% likelihood event, which has occurred 18 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Of these 18 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 15 occasions

This points to a 83 % probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

Five Day: PEAK -16%, vs. S&P500 -9%; Underperformed market

(less than 1% likelihood event; 69% probability of rise over next five days)

Healthpeak Properties stock declined 16% over a five-day trading period ending 06/13/2022, compared to the broader market (S&P500) correction of 9%

over a five-day trading period ending 06/13/2022, compared to the broader market (S&P500) correction of 9% A change of -16% or more over five trading days (one week) is a less than 1% likelihood event, which has occurred 13 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Of these thirteen instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on nine occasion

This points to a 69% probability for the stock rising over the next five days.

Returns Jun 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] PEAK Return -19% -33% -19% S&P 500 Return 0% -14% 84% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio -9% -27% 188%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 6/14/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

