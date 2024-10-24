Healthpeak Properties reports Q3 AFFO 41c, consensus 44c

Reports Q3 revenue $700.397M, consensus $680.25M.
- Deutsche upgrades Healthpeak to Buy on improving life sciences sector
- Healthpeak Properties upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
- Healthpeak Properties assumed with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo
- Healthpeak Properties price target raised to $26 from $25 at Evercore ISI
- Healthpeak Properties price target raised to $25 from $24 at Evercore ISI
