Healthpeak Properties Q2 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $68.1 million or $0.13 per share, down from $277.5 million or $0.51 per share last year.

Nareit FFO rose to $238.5 million or $0.44 per share from $149.7 million or $0.28 per share last year.

FFO as adjusted rose to $238.8 million or $0.44 per share from $219.4 million or $0.40 per share.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $517.9 million from $476.2 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.10 per share on revenues of $502.87 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to the full year 2022, the company expectsNareit FFO per share of $1.70 to $1.76 and FFO as adjusted of $1.68 to $1.74 per share. The company now expects earnings of $0.97 to $1.03 per share, up from prior estimate of $0.58 to $0.64 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.43 per share.

