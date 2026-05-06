Healthpeak Properties Q1 FFOA Tops Estimates on Steady Leasing Momentum

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. DOC posted first-quarter 2026 funds from operations as adjusted (FFOA) per share of 45 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%, but declined 2.2% year over year. Total revenues were $752.95 million, which rose 7.1% year over year and came ahead of the consensus mark by 12.1%.

The quarter’s performance reflected benefits from steady leasing activity, along with the Janus Living IPO and active capital allocation. Operationally, the company reported 1.2 million square feet of combined outpatient medical and lab new and renewal lease executions, reinforcing continued tenant demand in key parts of the portfolio.

DOC’s Leasing Shows Outpatient Strength, Lab Pressure

Leasing momentum remained an important operating signal. In outpatient medical, new leases totaled 195,000 square feet, and renewals totaled 868,000 square feet, with cash releasing spreads on renewals of 5.4%. The company also cited meaningful post-quarter leasing and letters of intent activity through early May.

Lab leasing was more mixed. New lab leases were 129,000 square feet, and renewals were 12,000 square feet, with 3.5% cash releasing spreads on renewals. Even with sequential occupancy improvement in the lab portfolio, management expects occupancy to build through year-end 2026, implying a continued focus on backfilling space and stabilizing that segment.

Healthpeak’s Janus Living IPO Reframes Growth Drivers

A central narrative for the quarter was the completion of the Janus Living IPO, which generated approximately $880 million of net proceeds. Healthpeak remains Janus Living’s largest shareholder, owning 81.6% as of early May 2026, and management tied the structure to favorable senior housing supply-demand dynamics.

Janus Living’s updates also carried operational relevance. The senior housing REIT reported first-quarter net income of 13 cents per share and FFOA of 23 cents per share, while noting it was under contract for about $400 million of additional senior housing acquisitions. Healthpeak consolidates Janus Living’s results, with the non-owned portion reflected as a noncontrolling interest.

Healthpeak’s Expense Lines Reflect Higher Cost Burden

On the cost side, the quarter showed pressure from multiple lines. Operating expenses increased year over year, and interest expenses also moved higher, underscoring the relevance of financing costs in the current rate environment and the company’s capital structure.

Transaction costs were also elevated versus the year-ago period, consistent with activity tied to strategic initiatives, including the Janus Living IPO and investment pursuit costs. Offsetting items within other income included gains related to real estate activity and change-of-control items recorded during the quarter, influencing reported profitability.

DOC’s Balance Sheet Actions Highlight Recycling and Buybacks

DOC emphasized continued capital recycling. The company generated $267 million of proceeds from recapitalizations, dispositions and loan repayments, including the recapitalization and sale of an 80% joint venture interest in a fully occupied, six-property outpatient medical portfolio valued at $212 million, which generated about $170 million of proceeds.

Capital return also featured prominently. In April 2026, the company repurchased 5.9 million common shares for roughly $100 million at a weighted average share price of $16.81.

Healthpeak exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.17 billion, significantly up from $467.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Its net debt to adjusted EBITDAre was 5.4X as of March 31, 2026.

Healthpeak Raises 2026 View After Solid First Quarter

Management lifted FFOA per share guidance to $1.71-$1.75 from the earlier guided range of $1.70-$1.74. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at $1.74.

Same-store expectations were reaffirmed at (1.0%) to 1.0% for total same-store cash (adjusted) NOI growth for 2026.

Healthpeak currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Quote

Performance of Other REITs

Cousins Properties CUZ reported first-quarter 2026 FFO per share of 73 cents, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents. The metric slipped 1.4% year over year. Results reflected healthy leasing activity in the quarter.

Boston Properties Inc.’s BXP first-quarter 2026 FFO per share of $1.59 edged past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58. Still, FFO per share slipped 3.1% from $1.64 a year ago. BXP’s quarterly results reflected healthy leasing activity and higher occupancy.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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