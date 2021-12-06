Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: PEAK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.95, changing hands as high as $34.37 per share. Healthpeak Properties Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEAK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEAK's low point in its 52 week range is $28.145 per share, with $37.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.26. The PEAK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

