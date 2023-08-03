Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Healthpeak Properties said on July 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023 will receive the payment on August 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.65%, the lowest has been 3.27%, and the highest has been 7.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.83 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthpeak Properties. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEAK is 0.28%, a decrease of 9.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.82% to 545,975K shares. The put/call ratio of PEAK is 6.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.36% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Healthpeak Properties is 26.01. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 20.36% from its latest reported closing price of 21.61.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Healthpeak Properties is 2,185MM, an increase of 3.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,623K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,063K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 22,013K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,589K shares, representing an increase of 15.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 1.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,917K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,319K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 16.12% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,771K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,499K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 13.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,758K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,423K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 16.54% over the last quarter.

Healthpeak Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. Healthpeak pairs its deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.