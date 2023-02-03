Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Healthpeak Properties said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $28.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.25%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.73%, the lowest has been 3.27%, and the highest has been 7.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.93 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.19%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.95% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Healthpeak Properties is $29.36. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 3.95% from its latest reported closing price of $28.24.

The projected annual revenue for Healthpeak Properties is $2,185MM, an increase of 8.17%. The projected annual EPS is $0.49, a decrease of 49.23%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthpeak Properties. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PEAK is 0.2861%, an increase of 1.8621%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 566,403K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 31,651,515 shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,428,201 shares, representing a decrease of 81.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 44.47% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,464,291 shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,733,299 shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 2.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 18,646,878 shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,599,695 shares, representing an increase of 10.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 90.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,061,569 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,880,064 shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 12,883,777 shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,059,726 shares, representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 9.66% over the last quarter.

Healthpeak Properties Background Information

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. Healthpeak pairs its deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

