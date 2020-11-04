Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Reported A Surprise Loss, And Analysts Have Updated Their Forecasts

Investors in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.3% to close at US$28.53 following the release of its third-quarter results. Things were not great overall, with a surprise (statutory) loss of US$0.12 per share on revenues of US$593m, even though the analysts had been expecting a profit. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:PEAK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Healthpeak Properties from seven analysts is for revenues of US$2.43b in 2021 which, if met, would be a modest 5.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to crater 76% to US$0.14 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.44b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.18 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a large cut to EPS estimates.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$30.08, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Healthpeak Properties, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$32.50 and the most bearish at US$26.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Healthpeak Properties' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 5.7% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.8%p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 5.9% per year. Healthpeak Properties is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Healthpeak Properties going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Healthpeak Properties (including 2 which are concerning) .

