Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Profit Drops In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $6.39 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $28.49 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $524.47 million from $483.21 million last year.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $6.39 Mln. vs. $28.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.01 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.11 -Revenue (Q4): $524.47 Mln vs. $483.21 Mln last year.

