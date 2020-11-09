Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PEAK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PEAK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.08, the dividend yield is 5.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEAK was $28.08, representing a -25.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.64 and a 50.72% increase over the 52 week low of $18.63.

PEAK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). PEAK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.6. Zacks Investment Research reports PEAK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.2%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEAK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEAK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PEAK as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

The Long-Term Care ETF (OLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OLD with an increase of 6.29% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of PEAK at 4.7%.

