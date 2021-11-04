Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PEAK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PEAK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.95, the dividend yield is 3.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEAK was $34.95, representing a -7.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.69 and a 25.13% increase over the 52 week low of $27.93.

PEAK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). PEAK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15. Zacks Investment Research reports PEAK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.67%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the peak Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.