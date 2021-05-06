Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PEAK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -18.92% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.09, the dividend yield is 3.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEAK was $33.09, representing a -4.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.58 and a 60.94% increase over the 52 week low of $20.56.

PEAK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). PEAK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.51. Zacks Investment Research reports PEAK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.58%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEAK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEAK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PEAK as a top-10 holding:

The Long-Term Care ETF (OLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OLD with an increase of 5.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PEAK at 10.41%.

