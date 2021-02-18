Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PEAK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -18.92% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEAK was $30.3, representing a -19.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.64 and a 62.64% increase over the 52 week low of $18.63.

PEAK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). PEAK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.78. Zacks Investment Research reports PEAK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.15%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEAK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEAK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PEAK as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

The Long-Term Care ETF (OLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OLD with an increase of 25.78% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of PEAK at 4.37%.

