Dividends
PEAK

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PEAK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PEAK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.22, the dividend yield is 5.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEAK was $28.22, representing a -25.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.93 and a 51.48% increase over the 52 week low of $18.63.

PEAK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). PEAK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.63. Zacks Investment Research reports PEAK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.88%, compared to an industry average of -3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEAK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEAK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PEAK as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (REZ)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)
  • The Long-Term Care ETF (OLD)
  • NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV)
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OLD with an increase of 51.6% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of PEAK at 4.71%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PEAK

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular