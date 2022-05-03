Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q1, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $69.64 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $143.34 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $498.37 million from $455.28 million last year.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $69.64 Mln. vs. $143.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.13 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.09 -Revenue (Q1): $498.37 Mln vs. $455.28 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.58 – $0.64

