Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Reports Increase In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $193.63 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $42.82 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $752.95 million from $702.88 million last year.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $193.63 Mln. vs. $42.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $752.95 Mln vs. $702.88 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.46 To $ 0.50

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