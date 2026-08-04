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Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

August 04, 2026 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $52.818 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $31.673 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $771.579 million from $694.348 million last year.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $52.818 Mln. vs. $31.673 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $771.579 Mln vs. $694.348 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.48 To $ 0.52

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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