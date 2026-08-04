Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $52.818 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $31.673 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $771.579 million from $694.348 million last year.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $52.818 Mln. vs. $31.673 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $771.579 Mln vs. $694.348 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.48 To $ 0.52

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