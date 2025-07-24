Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $31.55 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $145.83 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to $694.34 million from $695.50 million last year.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.55 Mln. vs. $145.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $694.34 Mln vs. $695.50 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.