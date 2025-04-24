HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES Earnings Results: $DOC Reports Quarterly Earnings

HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES ($DOC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.46 per share, beating estimates of $0.05 by $0.41. The company also reported revenue of $702,890,000, beating estimates of $690,290,560 by $12,599,440.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DOC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 342 institutional investors add shares of HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES stock to their portfolio, and 350 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 17,314,572 shares (+2113.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $350,966,374
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 6,335,740 shares (-82.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,425,449
- RESOLUTION CAPITAL LTD added 6,057,961 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,794,869
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP added 4,286,388 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,885,084
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,693,635 shares (-83.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,869,981
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,635,307 shares (-93.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,687,672
- LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC removed 3,062,026 shares (-86.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,067,267
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.