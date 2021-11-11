Healthpeak Properties Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PEAK

In trading on Thursday, shares of Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: PEAK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.66, changing hands as low as $33.50 per share. Healthpeak Properties Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEAK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEAK's low point in its 52 week range is $28.09 per share, with $37.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.59. The PEAK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

