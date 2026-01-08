Healthpeak Monetizes Senior Housing Assets Through Janus Living IPO

Healthpeak Properties DOC recently announced the formation of Janus Living, Inc., a senior housing real estate investment trust (REIT), and its subsequent planned initial public offering (IPO). The healthcare REIT intends to act as an external manager to this newly formed REIT through the transfer of a 34-community, 10,422-unit senior housing portfolio.

DOC admitted submission of a draft registration statement to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in December 2025 concerning the proposed Janus Living IPO. The company expects it to be completed by the first half of 2026, subject to conditions. The IPO proceeds will be used by Healthpeak for pending acquisitions, repaying debt and for general corporate purposes.

Healthpeak will be entitled to the major ownership of Janus Living and an annual management fee of $10 million for providing experienced leadership and institutional-grade capabilities across the board. The company also aims to helm the strategic growth of Janus Living through acquisitions and other value-creation activities.

Janus Living is to be governed by a five-member board of directors, with two members appointed by Healthpeak and three additional independent directors. Healthpeak contends to position Janus Living with an expected opening Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of less than 1 times.

The above move by Healthpeak will enable it to pursue its growth opportunities effectively. The company has an outstanding $675 million of investments under signed letters of intent or purchase agreements.

Final Take on Healthpeak’s Janus Living Formation & IPO

The formation of Janus Living marks a strategic move by Healthpeak to unlock embedded value in its senior housing platform while enhancing capital efficiency and balance sheet flexibility.

By retaining majority ownership and management control, Healthpeak stands to benefit from recurring fee income, disciplined leverage and value creation through acquisitions while deploying IPO proceeds to strengthen its core portfolio and financial position.

Over the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) office REIT have gained 2.7% against the industry’s fall of 0.9%.

Analysts, too, seem bullish on this stock, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 FFO per share having been revised northward marginally to $1.83 over the past month.



