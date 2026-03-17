Healthpeak & Janus Living Announce Launch of Janus Living IPO

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. DOC announced that its pure-play RIDEA-structured senior housing REIT, Janus Living, has launched its initial public offering (IPO) of 37,000,000 shares of its Class A-1 common stock. This IPO is pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-11 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The IPO price is expected to be between $18-$20 per share. Janus Living plans to offer underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 5,550,000 shares of its Class A-1 common stock to cover any overallotments. Its Class A-1 common stock will be approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “JAN,” subject to official notice of issuance.

Janus Living plans to deploy the net proceeds received from this proposed offering toward acquisition and investment opportunities that meet its investment criteria, as well as for general corporate needs.

Post-IPO, Healthpeak will own a combined total of roughly 214,734,000 shares of Janus Living's Class A-1 common stock and common units. This stake equates to about an 85.3% economic interest in Janus Living, or 83.4% if underwriters fully exercise their option.

Healthpeak spun out its senior housing assets in early 2026, into Janus Living to unlock value through a planned IPO. DOC serves as the external manager, earning a $10 million annual fee. Janus Living manages a portfolio of 34 communities with 10,422 units across 10 states, focusing on high-demand markets like Florida and Texas.

In the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have increased 3.5% against the industry’s decline of 1.3%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties CUZ and Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. PDM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUZ’s 2026 FFO per share is pinned at $2.93. This indicates year-over-year growth of 3.2% for 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDM’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $1.49. This implies year-over-year growth of 5.7% for 2026.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.