Healthpeak (DOC) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Healthpeak (DOC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. Revenues are expected to be $697.54 million, up 0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Healthpeak metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Interest income and other' reaching $15.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +102.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Rental and related revenues' stands at $539.47 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' of $150.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $265.84 million.

Shares of Healthpeak have experienced a change of +7.1% in the past month compared to the +5.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DOC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

