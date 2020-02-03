BioTech

Healthineers Q1 earnings lower on ramp-up costs

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Siemens Healthineers' operating income slipped 11% in the first quarter of its fiscal year, despite higher revenues, as it sold less profitable imaging machines and incurred ramp-up costs for its new Atellica blood-testing machines.

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers' SHLG.DE operating income slipped 11% in the first quarter of its fiscal year, despite higher revenues, as it sold less profitable imaging machines and incurred ramp-up costs for its new Atellica blood-testing machines.

The German maker of diagnostic equipment said adjusted earnings before interest and tax declined to 484 million euros ($536 million) during the October-December period.

That was below an average analyst estimate of 568 million euros, according to a consensus posted on the company's website.

"Profitability was negatively impacted by a temporary dip in Imaging and the guided weak margin performance in Diagnostics," the group said in a statement on Monday.

Atellica ramp-up costs were inflated by the shipment of more than 600 analyzers from July to September last year, it added.

($1 = 0.9014 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1311; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular