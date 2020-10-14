Healthineers launches rapid COVID-19 antigen test kit in Europe

FRANKFURT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers SHLG.DE is launching a rapid antigen test kit to detect infections with the coronavirus in Europe, as public health systems scramble to provide quick diagnostics tools to fight the pandemic.

The German group, whose main rivals in diagnostics are Roche ROG.S and Abbott ABT.N, said on Wednesday its test cassette does not require specialized laboratory instruments or personnel and it delivers results in 15 minutes. Healthcare professionals would still have to perform a nasal swab, it added. Germany has secured 9 million rapid antigen tests per month that cost roughly 5 euros ($5.90) each.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.