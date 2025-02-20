HealthEquity Research Reveals Commuting Costs as Key Challenge for Employees Returning to Office

HealthEquity's research reveals commuting costs significantly hinder employee return to office experiences, highlighting the need for commuter benefits.

DRAPER, Utah, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, a leader in benefits solutions, today released new research focused on the challenges and preferences of employees who recently transitioned from fully remote work to a consistent in-office schedule. The findings highlight how factors like commuting can impact employees' return to office (RTO) experience and underscore the importance of commuter benefits in supporting a positive RTO experience.





"Commuting can be the biggest hurdle in any return-to-office or existing work-from-office experience," said HealthEquity Commuter Product General Manager, Kalpi Desai. "Offering commuter benefits, from pre-tax options to parking discounts, can make a big difference in making individuals' workdays more manageable and cost-efficient."







The 2025 HealthEquity RTO and Commuter Insights study



revealed that 54% of employees identified commuting costs--more than any other factor--as an obstacle to more frequent office attendance. impacting their overall Return to Office (RTO) experience. Other key findings from the research include:









Most employees said their RTO was positive



– 75% of employees surveyed reported positive RTO experience.







– 75% of employees surveyed reported positive RTO experience.





RTO improved quality of work



– 83% reported that their quality of work improved after they returned to the office.







– 83% reported that their quality of work improved after they returned to the office.





Correlation between higher commuting costs and lower in-office attendance



– Employees who reported higher commuting costs also tend to have lower in-office attendance, suggesting a correlation between commuting expenses and reduced office presence.



– Employees who reported higher commuting costs also tend to have lower in-office attendance, suggesting a correlation between commuting expenses and reduced office presence.





Cost concerns impact wellbeing



– Those most affected by commuting expenses report



lower sleep quality



and a more negative perception of RTO.



















With more companies mandating more in-office time from 2023, (the average across size and industry being approximately 3 days a week), it's important to get the details right. This is particularly evident as RTO policies have made it more challenging to fill positions and have contributed to higher employee turnover.



2



These realities combined with the fact that the cost of transportation in the US remains one of the highest consumer costs



3



, make workforce commutes one of the most important considerations in a successful RTO strategy.





Despite these challenges, the research highlights an opportunity for employers to address these concerns through commuter benefits and ongoing benefits education. While HealthEquity found that 65% of employees say they are aware of their tax-free commuter benefit options, only 47% currently report using them, even though more than half believed these benefits make commuting more affordable and convenient.





"While benefit types and options vary, what these employees are telling us is they want benefits that ease the financial strain of RTO. Commuter benefits are smart, strategic choices for companies that are shifting to more time in the office," said Desai. "This is true not only in cities with mass transit, but also in the more numerous areas where driving to work is more common."





HealthEquity commuter benefits support organizations as they develop flexible RTO policies that align with workforce needs. By addressing commuting challenges, employers can improve employee wellbeing, promote better work-life balance, and foster a more engaged and productive workforce. Employers wanting to learn more about the latest RTO research and RTO employee-centered strategies can register to attend the HealthEquity webinar, "Employee-Centered RTO Strategies that Really Work," on Thursday, February 27.



Employee-Centered RTO Strategies that Really Work



,” on Thursday, February 27.







About HealthEquity







HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and various other consumer-directed benefits for over 16 million accounts, working in close partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers. With a commitment to saving and improving lives, HealthEquity empowers individuals to take control of their healthcare journey through cutting-edge solutions, innovation, and a relentless focus on well-being. Learn more about HealthEquity's "Purple service" and our approach to consumer-driven benefits at www.healthequity.com.



www.healthequity.com



.







Media Contact







Amy Cerny





801-508-3237







acerny@healthequity.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf76b502-7866-4849-9643-7d12f7d48bb2





