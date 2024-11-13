News & Insights

HealthEquity price target raised to $120 from $100 at BofA

November 13, 2024 — 09:25 am EST

BofA raised the firm’s price target on HealthEquity (HQY) to $120 from $100 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm, which says it continues to view HealthEquity as “one of the safest companies to own in digital health, driven by the company’s strong execution and industry position,” is raising its target multiple to reflect firmer five-year treasury rates.

