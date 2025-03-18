HealthEquity Launches HealthEquity Assist™: New Suite of Tools to Enhance Healthcare Benefits Management for Employers and Employees

HealthEquity launched HealthEquity Assist™, a tool suite for managing healthcare savings, spending, and investment for employers and employees.

Quiver AI Summary

HealthEquity, Inc., the largest Health Savings Account (HSA) administrator in the U.S., has launched HealthEquity Assist™, a new suite of tools designed to help members manage their healthcare finances. This suite includes HealthEquity Analyzer™, which provides employers with real-time insights into benefit program performance; HealthEquity Navigator™, which aids employees in making informed healthcare spending decisions; and HealthEquity Momentum™, which encourages proactive engagement with healthcare expenses through personalized rewards. These tools are intended to address common challenges such as rising healthcare costs and complexity in navigating benefits. HealthEquity's CEO emphasizes the company's commitment to enhancing the benefits experience for both employers and employees, as well as actively shaping the future of benefits technology.

Potential Positives

HealthEquity Assist™ introduces a suite of tools aimed at improving employer visibility and employee engagement in healthcare spending and benefits, enhancing the overall user experience.

The HealthEquity Analyzer™ offers employers near real-time data on their benefits program performance, allowing for informed decision-making and cost trend evaluation.

HealthEquity Navigator™ simplifies healthcare spending decisions for employees, promoting cost-effective care options and aiding employers in rewarding high-quality services.

HealthEquity Momentum™ engages employees in proactive health and expense planning, driving healthier behaviors and financial decisions through personalized rewards.

Potential Negatives

HealthEquity's new tools aim to address rising healthcare costs, indicating ongoing financial challenges within the industry, as costs are projected to increase by 9% in 2025.

The complex and fragmented nature of the benefits landscape highlighted in the release suggests potential shortcomings in existing offerings that may have prompted the need for additional tools.

The launch of HealthEquity Assist may imply that previous solutions were inadequate, raising concerns about the effectiveness of their prior offerings in truly meeting client needs.

FAQ

What is HealthEquity Assist?

HealthEquity Assist is a suite of tools designed to help members save, spend, and invest for healthcare.

How does HealthEquity Assist benefit employers?

It provides employers with greater visibility into their benefits programs and helps drive positive financial and health outcomes for employees.

What are the key features of HealthEquity Assistant tools?

The tools include HealthEquity Analyzer, Navigator, and Momentum, which help with data insights, healthcare spending decisions, and employee engagement.

Is HealthEquity Analyzer available for free?

Yes, HealthEquity Analyzer is free of charge and immediately available to HealthEquity clients.

How can employers learn more about HealthEquity Assist?

Employers can visit the HealthEquity website at https://www.healthequity.com/assist-portfolio to learn more.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



DRAPER, Utah, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (Nasdaq: HQY) ("HealthEquity") HealthEquity, the nation’s largest Health Savings Account (HSA) administrator, today announced the launch of



HealthEquity Assist



™, a suite of tools that help members save, spend, and invest for healthcare. By using HealthEquity Assist, employers are enabled with greater visibility into their benefits program performance and can drive positive financial and health actions to support their workforce.





The smart technology offering was developed to alleviate common employee pain points with their benefits — including rising healthcare costs, which are expected to increase by 9% in 2025



1



, a complex and fragmented benefits landscape that is difficult to navigate, and limited resources available to support benefit education and personalized insights.









“Cost and complexity are extremely challenging aspects of the benefits industry, for employers and employees,” HealthEquity SVP Client and Partner Services, Melissa Phillips said. “In collaboration with our clients, we’ve come to believe that for benefits to be truly self-directed, benefits leaders and team members need to have access to a deeper level of data, insights, and understanding.”





The three initial HealthEquity Assist offerings integrate quickly into existing company platforms, processes, and workflows. The offerings include:













HealthEquity Analyzer™



— as the analytical foundation of HealthEquity Assist, Analyzer helps employers gain near real-time access to data on inefficiencies, trends, and benefit program design insights. Free of charge and immediately available to HealthEquity clients, this on-demand data allows employers to evaluate performance, mark cost trends, and make smarter decisions.







— as the analytical foundation of HealthEquity Assist, Analyzer helps employers gain near real-time access to data on inefficiencies, trends, and benefit program design insights. Free of charge and immediately available to HealthEquity clients, this on-demand data allows employers to evaluate performance, mark cost trends, and make smarter decisions.





HealthEquity Navigator™



— simplifies healthcare spending decisions for employees. Navigator provides informed and lower-cost healthcare choices by offering guidance on provider selection, care options, and savings opportunities. Through a partnership with



TALON



, tools like



MyMedicalShopper



™ and



MyMedicalRewards



™ offer price transparency and support to employers looking to reward high-quality, affordable care options.







— simplifies healthcare spending decisions for employees. Navigator provides informed and lower-cost healthcare choices by offering guidance on provider selection, care options, and savings opportunities. Through a partnership with TALON , tools like MyMedicalShopper ™ and MyMedicalRewards ™ offer price transparency and support to employers looking to reward high-quality, affordable care options.





HealthEquity Momentum™



— empowers employees and employers to be proactive in health and healthcare expense planning. Upon launch, the Momentum platform will drive increased employee engagement with existing benefits programs, nudging healthy behaviors and financial decisions with personalized rewards.











“In the past, I have struggled with fitting everything together and being able to dig deeper to identify trends and view metrics on our employees' patterns. HealthEquity Analyzer has helped us paint a picture of how our employees utilize the Health Savings Account,” said Nick Hawes, benefits coordinator at town of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. “It allows us to get an idea of spending versus savings habits and what's really happening behind the contributions that we put in the accounts.”





Employers can incorporate the tools into their current benefits ecosystem with support from HealthEquity experts and learn more about HealthEquity Assist by visiting



https://www.healthequity.com/assist-portfolio



.





"At HealthEquity, we believe all members deserve a benefits experience that’s seamless and intuitive—one that empowers them to make better decisions for their health and financial wellbeing,” said HealthEquity CEO Scott Cutler. “The HealthEquity Assist portfolio is another example of how we support our members, clients, and partners at every stage of their benefits journey. We’re not simply responding to change—we’re actively shaping the future of benefits technology, creating a more impactful experience for everyone.”







Resources:











1









https://www.shrm.org/topics-tools/tools/express-requests/health-care-costs-projections-2025#:~:text=The%20average%20cost%20of%20employer,to%20an%20analysis%20from%20Aon







.













About HealthEquity







HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and various other consumer-directed benefits for over 17 million accounts, working in close partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our unwavering commitment to our mission of saving and improving lives by empowering healthcare consumers. Through cutting-edge solutions, innovation, and a relentless focus on improving health outcomes, we empower individuals to take control of their healthcare journey while ultimately enhancing their overall well-being. Learn more about our “Purple service” and approach at





www.healthequity.com





.











Media Contact







Amy Cerny







acerny@healthequity.com



















For the latest HealthEquity news, research and more visit our newsroom at



https://www.healthequity.com/newsroom







© 2025 HealthEquity, Inc. All rights reserved.





HealthEquity, HealthEquity Assist, HealthEquity Analyzer, HealthEquity Navigator and HealthEquity Momentum are trademarks of HealthEquity, Inc.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d4f971e-ced9-416d-aec4-9cd2ba536fed





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.