HealthEquity initiated with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of HealthEquity (HQY) with a Neutral rating and $108 price target The firm says its thesis on HealthEquity is balanced by a constructive view on the company’s forward earnings outlook and a clear path to achieving long-term earnings targets with what it sees as a balanced risk/reward based on valuation.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HQY:
- HealthEquity price target raised to $130 from $110 at BTIG
- HealthEquity price target raised to $120 from $100 at BofA
- HealthEquity CEO Transition: Jon Kessler to Scott Cutler
- HealthEquity CEO Jon Kessler to retire, Scott Cutler to succeed
- HealthEquity launches HSAnswers AI tool
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.