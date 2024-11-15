HealthEquity initiated with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of HealthEquity (HQY) with a Neutral rating and $108 price target The firm says its thesis on HealthEquity is balanced by a constructive view on the company’s forward earnings outlook and a clear path to achieving long-term earnings targets with what it sees as a balanced risk/reward based on valuation.

