HealthEquity, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HQY)) market cap declines to US$3.7b but insiders who sold US$2.1m stock were able to hedge their losses

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$2.1m worth of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) stock at an average sell price of US$73.84 during the past year. The company's market worth decreased by US$894m over the past week after the stock price dropped 20%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At HealthEquity

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Ian Sacks, for US$765k worth of shares, at about US$77.04 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$43.71. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in HealthEquity didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:HQY Insider Trading Volume December 9th 2021

I will like HealthEquity better if I see some big insider buys.

HealthEquity Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of HealthEquity shares. In total, Independent Director Debra McCowan dumped US$537k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of HealthEquity

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that HealthEquity insiders own 1.8% of the company, worth about US$65m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The HealthEquity Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing HealthEquity. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for HealthEquity that deserve your attention before buying any shares.



For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

