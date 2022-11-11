HealthEquity (HQY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.22, changing hands as low as $62.89 per share. HealthEquity Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HQY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HQY's low point in its 52 week range is $36.805 per share, with $79.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.63.
