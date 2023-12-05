HealthEquity (HQY) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2023, HealthEquity (HQY) reported revenue of $249.22 million, up 15.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $243.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was +22.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HealthEquity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total HSA Assets : $22.57 billion compared to the $22.79 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $22.57 billion compared to the $22.79 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total HSA investments : $8.60 billion versus $8.64 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $8.60 billion versus $8.64 billion estimated by three analysts on average. CDBs Accounts : 6,984 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,762 thousand.

: 6,984 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,762 thousand. Total Accounts : 15,279 thousand compared to the 14,947.09 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 15,279 thousand compared to the 14,947.09 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Total HSA cash : $13.97 billion compared to the $14.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $13.97 billion compared to the $14.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts. HSAs Accounts : 8.3 million versus 8.19 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8.3 million versus 8.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Service revenue : $107.51 million compared to the $112.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.

: $107.51 million compared to the $112.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year. Revenue- Custodial revenue : $106.58 million versus $93.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.8% change.

: $106.58 million versus $93.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.8% change. Revenue- Interchange revenue: $35.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $35.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

Shares of HealthEquity have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

