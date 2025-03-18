HealthEquity (HQY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2025, HealthEquity (HQY) reported revenue of $311.82 million, up 18.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.69, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $305.1 million, representing a surprise of +2.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HealthEquity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total HSA Assets : $32.11 billion compared to the $31.65 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $32.11 billion compared to the $31.65 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total HSA investments : $14.68 billion compared to the $14.18 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $14.68 billion compared to the $14.18 billion average estimate based on three analysts. CDBs Accounts : 7.14 million versus 6.87 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 7.14 million versus 6.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total Accounts : 17.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16.53 million.

: 17.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16.53 million. Total HSA cash : $17.44 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.48 billion.

: $17.44 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.48 billion. HSAs Accounts : 9.89 million versus 9.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 9.89 million versus 9.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Service : $124.21 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $122.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

: $124.21 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $122.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%. Revenue- Custodial : $144.13 million versus $140.18 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.7% change.

: $144.13 million versus $140.18 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.7% change. Revenue- Interchange: $43.48 million versus $41.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change.

Shares of HealthEquity have returned -10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.