HealthEquity (HQY) Price Target Increased by 5.94% to 95.10

The average one-year price target for HealthEquity (NasdaqGS:HQY) has been revised to 95.10 / share. This is an increase of 5.94% from the prior estimate of 89.76 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 79.79 to a high of 115.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.65% from the latest reported closing price of 82.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 853 funds or institutions reporting positions in HealthEquity. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HQY is 0.38%, a decrease of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 105,749K shares. The put/call ratio of HQY is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,840K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,268K shares, representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 25.53% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,671K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,593K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 16.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,655K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,641K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 20.72% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,358K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,205K shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 34.41% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,200K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,207K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 20.94% over the last quarter.

Healthequity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for its more than 12 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share its mission to connect health and wealth and value its culture of remarkable 'Purple' service.

