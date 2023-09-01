HealthEquity (HQY) Earnings Expected on September 5, 2023

HealthEquity is expected to report earnings on September 5 after the market close. The report will be for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

HealthEquity provides solutions that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. Its technology allows customers to see their tax-advantaged healthcare savings, compare treatment options and pricing, pay healthcare bills, receive benefit information, and earn wellness incentives. The firm primarily partners with health plans and employers and serves as the custodian of its customers' health savings accounts (HSAs). HealthEquity also engages in reimbursement arrangements and offers healthcare incentives to its members. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services to customers whose account balances exceed a certain threshold. HealthEquity generates its revenue in the United States.



Visit the analyst rating for HQY for most recent analyst information on the 12 month price target; and you can see the High, Avg. and Low.

Here are some of the key things to watch for in HealthEquity's earnings report:

Revenue growth: Revenue growth will be driven by the company's expanding customer base and increasing adoption of its HSA platform.

EPS growth: EPS growth will be driven by the company's increasing revenue and improving margins.

Customer growth: Customer growth will be driven by the company's expanding product offerings and growing demand for its HSA platform.

Guidance: HealthEquity is expected to provide guidance for the third quarter and fiscal year 2023. Guidance will be important for investors to gauge the company's future growth prospects.

